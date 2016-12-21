The Logan County Sheriff's Department busted what Sheriff Boyd Hicks called "the largest marijuana growing operation of the year" on Friday, Dec. 23. Deputies also arrested and jailed 34-year-old Phillip Gann at his residence on Horseshoe Mountain Road, west of Paris. Gann is currently being held in the Logan County Detention Center in Paris pending the filing of formal charges and a bond hearing, according to Hicks. On Friday morning, Dec. 23, deputies seized eight large and small marijuana plants that were found inside a room at Gann's residence in addition to a large amount of equipment Hicks said was used in cultivation of the marijuana plants...