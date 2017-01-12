The Paris High School basketball team had a busy week following their brief stint at No. 1 before losses in tournament play and against Lamar. Now in the meat of their schedule, the Eagles are trying to regain the form that they put on display during their early season run. It would not get any easier this week as they played on the road at Cedarville and Charleston before returning home for a Saturday make-up game against local rival Subiaco Academy. The Eagles were a heavy favorite going into Cedarville, but it was a night they will not likely forget...