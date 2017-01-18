St. Joseph Catholic School in Paris will celebrate national Catholic Schools Week beginning Sunday, Jan. 29. Here is a list of scheduled actvities for the week: Sunday, Jan. 29, Celebrating our parish: The school will celebrate St. Joseph Catholic Church parish with a Children's Mass and blessing, followed by a pancake breakfast and open house. The breakfast and open house will be from 10 a. m. until noon. The book fair will kick off after Mass. Students should come to Mass in uniform. Students in second through eighth grade will take part in the liturgy and choir...