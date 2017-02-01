After another up and down week, the Eagles are looking to string together success. Rebounding from a two-point loss that they let slip away last week had to be in their mind as they took the floor in Mansfield. There would be no hangover from the previous loss to Ozark as the Eagles took control and never let up. Race Taylor was dominant, and with help inside from Talik Robinson, Paris took the 70-36 win. The story was not as much about the win column, but the balanced attack, turnovers forced, and pace of play that the Eagles were able to return to...