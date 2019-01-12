The Martins, multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artists, will be featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Family Church at White Hall. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the church.

The singers, who grew up in rural Hamburg, include siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan Martin.

The group has had countless radio hits and performed on stages at prestigious locations such as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide, according to a news release.

“After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, their precedent-setting musical influence continues today,” according to the release. “Over the years the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, multiple Grammy nominations and many hit songs.”

The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before an array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall, according to the release.

After performing as individuals, the trio reunited in 2010 and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts).

“In 2014, The Martins joined renown arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella was released in May of 2014, and features The Martins’ unmatched and unmistakable family harmony. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association,” according to the release.

Most recently, The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording, Still Standing, under the Gaither Music Group label.

Tickets are $10. For tickets or details, contact Family Church, 870-247-3300, www.familychurch.ws or www.martinsonline.com.