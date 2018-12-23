Rick is our very handsome Pet of the Week. He is a 2 year old red and white heeler. Rick has been with us for 7 months. He would really love to have a forever home for Christmas! Rick is good with other dogs but he has to bet acquainted first. He is good with cats and children. Unfortunately he had a very bad experience with a choke collar so it would be best to walk him with a harness. He is waiting for you to come and visit him, it would make him very happy!

Wish List:

Bleach

Disinfectant wipes

Paper Towels

Fabuloso