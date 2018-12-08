Routine maintenance to the I-540 bridge deck over the Arkansas River requires alternating lane closures over the next two weeks if weather permits work.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials, crews will begin alternating lane closures on the I-540 Arkansas River Bridge between Fort Smith and Van Buren from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Dec. 17-20.

Work will begin in the outside lane, and once completed, will move to the inside lane. Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic cones. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.