Arvest Bank announced its next president and chief executive officer Tuesday for the Fort Smith and River Valley division.

Roger Holroyd, an Arvest employee for 25 years who most recently served as president for Arvest’s Siloam Springs bank since 2012, will succeed Rodney Shepard on Jan. 1.

Shepard, who has served as president and CEO of the local Arvest division since 2014, will fill a new position created at Arvest called chief customer experience officer. Shepard succeeded Craig Rivaldo.

Laura Andress, currently executive director of group human resources, was also named as Arvest’s first chief people officer, another newly created positions that “focuses on the experiences of both its customers and associates,” a news release states.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to lead Arvest in Fort Smith and the River Valley,” Holroyd says in the news release. “I look forward to getting started and to meeting the many great customers and associates we have in place. I am also confident that, together, we can build on the great foundation that Rodney and his team have in place. We will do so by building on the same core values and commitment to community that anyone who knows anything about Arvest has come to expect.”

Holroyd earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Harding University and a master’s in finance at Texas A&M. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Among other civic endeavors, Holroyd is a member of the school board for the Siloam Springs School District, and has been an officer for the United Way of Northwest Arkansas and the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Holroyd and his wife, Bonita, have two children.