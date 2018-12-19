The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved bids for improvements to roadways in Lincoln and Drew counties, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The purpose of the project in Lincoln County is to replace a bridge structure with a box culvert on State Highway 11 over Clear Creek near Palmyra. 1911 Construction Company, Inc. of Pine Bluff was awarded the contract at $788,822.05.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid-2019.

The purpose of the project in Drew County is to remove and replace a bridge structure on State Highway 138 over Ables Creek near Selma. Simco, Inc. of North Little Rock was awarded the contract at $3,204,170.40. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.

Completion is expected in late 2019.