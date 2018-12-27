The teenage suspect in a Dec. 18 shooting that injured at least three people in north Fort Smith will be tried as an adult, according to Sebastian County court records.

Jerry Garcia, who was 17 when he allegedly caused injuries to one with a firearm and two others with a deadly weapon on Dec. 18, was charged Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court with felony first-degree battery, two counts of second-degree battery, possession of over four ounces of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia for packing or repacking. Garcia lists a Fort Smith address.

