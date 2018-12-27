The Newport Police Department continues to investigate a Christmas Eve shooting that resulted in a Newport woman being injured.

According to a press release by Detective Shannon Webb, a 911 caller advised Newport Police Department at 11:57 p.m. that her husband was at Harmony Homes Apt. E4 and would not leave the premises. The department received another call moments later advising that Robert Ellis had shot his wife, Dametria Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found the wounded, but the suspect had fled the residence. Dametria Ellis was transported via ambulance to St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro to be treated. Officers with the Newport Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately began looking for the shooter. After several phone calls made by the police to Ellis, he was located and taken into custody without incident. The pistol he used was recovered and placed into evidence and Ellis was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with Domestic Battery 1st degree, Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons, Possession of Defaced Firearm.