December 28

(2008)

10 Years Ago

Walmart announced that it would begin to sell Apple’s popular iPhone.

Conway’s Bryan Wofford and Mayflower’s Stuart Hollon were co-recipients of the Log Cabin Democrat All-County Defensive Players of the Year. Mayflower’s Deshaun Bagby was the Offensive Player of the Year.

The American League’s Cy Young winner, Cliff Lee, was scheduled to speak at a baseball clinic at the Conway High School Fieldhouse. Lee was a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and a native of Benton.

Conway High School West received a $500 grant from the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program to support the school’s educational programs.

(1993)

25 Years Ago

Greenbrier High School seniors Wesley Rowland, 17, and Julie McNulty, 17, were named the “Athletes of the Month” by the Conway Morning and Twilight Optimist Clubs. Rowland, an All 4AA-East football selection, also played basketball and baseball for the Panthers. McNulty was an all-conference volleyball player and provided leadership in other sports.

Jennifer Kordsmeier, 9, was pictured trying out her new in-line skates on Mary Ellen Drive.

Sumer Keathley, 16, was pictured putting the finishing touches on a gingerbread house she made during the Christmas holiday. She spent three days making the highly detailed house.

(1968)

50 Years Ago

Dwayne Goode, owner of Village Rexall Drugs in the Con-Ark Village Shopping Center, was named director of the March of Dimes in Faulkner County.

Joseph Robbins, son of Dr. and Mrs. Joe G. Robbins, spent the holidays with his parents and sister, Mrs. Douglas Poindexter and family. He returned to rehearsals with the Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra in St. Charles, MO.

Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Williams and children, Karen and Ronnie, Jr., of Chicago, IL, and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Williams and daughters, Deeanne and Dana, of Decatur, GA, returned to their homes after visiting their father, Dibrell Williams.

(1943)

75 Years Ago

At a meeting at the Bachelor Hotel, Tau Gamma Chi fraternity became affiliated with Delta Sigma, national fraternity, as the Alpha Psi chapter. Frank Robins III was named sentinel and Walter Ed Scales was named corresponding secretary.

Edward T. Mattison, 72, for many years a leader in educational and agricultural work in Faulkner County, died at his home four miles west of Conway following a long illness. He served nine years as a Smith-Hughes teacher and several years as principal of Pine Street School.

Twenty-six Faulkner County men left to begin active army service at Camp Robinson.

(1918)

100 Years Ago

Lt. Clarence A. Imboden, who was mustered out of the service at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, was here for a visit.

A minimum temperature of 16 degrees above zero, the lowest of the season, was recorded on Christmas morning. Until mid-afternoon, it was an unusually cold, gloomy day with snow flurries throughout the morning and early afternoon. The skies finally cleared in the afternoon, and the temperatures were rapidly moderating.