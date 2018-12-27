December 29

(2008)

10 Years Ago

One hundred and eighteen seventh grade students from Mrs. Shelley’s science class built working roller coasters after studying a unit on forces and motion. The coasters were judged, and Haley Blackwood won first place for her Halloween Express which featured a Halloween theme.

The new Conway Police Station at the corner of Front and Prairie was scheduled to open in April 2009. The $7.3 million project would have needed improvements and additional space not found in the current facility.

Conway Christian’s Michael Shiew was the first player in the school’s history to be named all-state by the Arkansas Athletic Association.

(1993)

25 Years Ago

Christie Hensen of Conway was named a finalist in the 36th Pillsbury Bake-Off Cooking and Baking Contest. She was among 100 finalists who would compete in the finals February 19-22 in San Diego.

A metal collection box was installed at Woolly Hollow State Park to collect a fee for “day use.” Passenger vehicles would be assessed $2 while the fee was $4 a day for a van and $6 a day for a bus.

(1968)

50 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Faber Mullins and children were at home at 1312 Bellemeade Drive. Their home at 524 Faulkner Street was destroyed by fire December 14.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul P. Hiegel, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Enderlin, Clarence Nahlen, Connie and Raymond Hence and Philip Hiegel left to attend the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Hazel Lasley of Pullman, Washington was visiting her sister, Miss Jewel Lasley, and other relatives.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim White were parents of their first child, Julie Annette, born December 16 at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock.

(1943)

75 Years Ago

“Drys” overwhelmed “wets” in the special local option election by a majority of more than three to one. Legal sales of intoxicating liquors of all kinds, including beer and wine, shall cease in the county for a period of at least two years. Thus, after an interval of ten years of legal liquor, the county would revert to its traditional prohibition status, which prevailed for 44 years from 1889 to 1933. The vote totals were 1,753 against and 488 for local option. Liquor sales would be illegal 60 days after the election.

(1918)

100 Years Ago

Charles Steed, who was stationed on Dauphin Island, was transferred to Pensacola, Florida.

Miss Louise Taylor entertained with a Christmas party at her home, 118 Watkins. Holiday decorations were given in holly, fern and mistletoe. Games and music were interspersed with contests, the results of which afforded the guests much amusement. Refreshments were served. Those present were Misses Jewel Harrod, Annie Lee, Elizabeth Harris, Juanita White, Thelma Scull and Louis Dunaway, Edward Brennan, Earl Polk, Ellis Mosley and Jerry Patterson.