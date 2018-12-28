From Conway Police Department reports

Man parks in wrong driveway, cited with DWI

A Conway man was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on Dec. 14 after reportedly parking in the wrong driveway and then falling asleep behind the wheel.

According to an incident report, authorities received a call from a man who lived in the 1700 block of Arden Lane who said an unknown pickup truck had been parked in his driveway for about 15 minutes.

When officer Chuck Myers arrived on scene, there was a 2010 white Toyota Tundra sitting in the driveway still running with its lights on. The driver was unconscious behind the wheel with the vehicle still in drive and had a bottle of alcohol in the passenger seat, according to the report.

As officer Myers opened the passenger door to put the vehicle in park, the suspect, 38-year-old Michael Aaron Waldroup woke up, according to the report. Myers noted the suspect's eyes were red and glossy and that Waldroup "mumbled and spoke incoherently."

Once outside of the vehicle, Waldroup began to communicate better but also smelled strongly of alcohol, the report states.

"As he stood, he [was] better able to communicate and I could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from him," the incident report reads in part. "Michael did not realize he was in the wrong driveway and admitted to having consumed alcohol during the night."

After participating in field sobriety tests, the 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DWI. Officers learned he also had a prior restriction to have an interlock device in his vehicle but did not have one, according to the report.

Once at the police department, Waldroup showed to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 and was ultimately charged on suspicion of a DWI and for reportedly violating a driver's license restriction and was taken to the county jail.

Conway man stands outside hotel with pants down, arrested on public intox charge

A 29-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of public intoxication after he reportedly was standing outside the Holiday Inn Express with his genitalia exposed on Dec. 15.

According to an incident report, officer Lois Spencer was called to the hotel shortly after 3 a.m. after an employee said there was a white man who wasn't wearing pants by the back door.

The clerk told police the man was standing by the back doors, off to the corner of the hotel, according to the report.

Officer Spencer soon located the suspect, Jeremy Dwayne Atkins, 29, of Conway, who had one pant leg on and the other off. The report also states the man's penis was exposed.

"The male was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and seemed confused when I told him to put his penis back in his pants," the incident report reads in part. "He had a strong odor of intoxicants on his person. I asked him what room he was staying in and he stated, 'I don't know.'"

The 29-year-old man was arrested on scene and charged with public intoxication before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.