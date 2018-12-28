Each painting by Mary Ann King reflects a genuine aspect of her life. They tell stories of memories and desires that have been intensely present along the path that she has taken.Mary Ann’s landscapes, flowers, rural barns and houses, cars of the distant past, wildlife, still-life, and people scenes each have a story to tell. Her paintings invite the viewer to experience an adventure into the outstanding world of nature and wonderful peace.Being born in 1948 to cotton and soybean farmers, Henry Clay and Alma Linn Collins, gave Mary Ann the opportunity to experience nature in a very tangible way. She remembers walking barefoot in the long, cool, furrows as her daddy plowed the ground with his mule “Old Jake”. She grew to love the outdoors – the fresh air, beautiful trees, wildflowers, and mouth-watering fruits and vegetables her parents harvested each year. Mary Ann, her two younger brothers and sister were great adventurers, exploring the deep, fragrant woods and small shallow stream on their farm. It was there she acquired a reverent respect for the God who created such a lovely world, and her love for art began. Romance, Arkansas has been home to Mary Ann and her husband Philip for over forty years. They have two children and six grandchildren. They enjoy the clean, fresh air and peacefulness of their farm life. Mary Ann is a realist painter and works exclusively in oils and watercolors. Her favorite subjects are landscapes, flowers and wildlife. She loves painting the splendor that God has created for us to enjoy. “ Beauty is everywhere, and I strive to paint each scene as close to the way it was created as I can. When I complete a painting, I always wish that I had done a better job,” says Mary Ann. For several years Mary Ann has entered juried art shows. She has learned much about the art scene through these experiences and many of her paintings have been chosen to be a part of these exhibits. A few of these honors include the following:“Evening Shadows in Boxley, Arkansas”, oil painting, was selected to appear in the 2008 Arkansas Artists’ Calendar - sponsored by the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Association.“Natural Bridge, Clinton, Arkansas”, oil painting received the 1st Place Award in the 2009 Annual Juried Art Competition at South Arkansas Arts Center, El Dorado, Arkansas.“Arkansas State Capitol”, oil painting was chosen for inclusion in the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Association Artist Exhibit 2009/2010. The painting hung in the Governor’s Mansion from April-June 2010.Mary Ann is a member of the Searcy Arts Council, the Arkansas League of Artists, and is listed in the Arkansas Artist’s Registry of the Arkansas Arts Council. Creating the beauty of nature is the driving force behind Mary Ann’s art. “God’s creation sings out life and peace continually and I want to be a part of it all”, says Mary Ann. She feels that she must create, and she always has a painting in progress. The website where Mary Ann’s art can be viewed is http://www.mary-ann-king.fineartamerica.com.

The North Central Arkansas Art Gallery invites you to visit and find a piece of art for that special person for Christmas. The following are the artists that are now exhibiting their artwork in the gallery-Paintings: Joyce Hartmann, Caren Garner, Jan Cobb, Rebecca Loftis ,Sandra Marson, Mary Ann Stafford, Dianne Traylor, Suzann Waggner, Julie Caswell, Diana Shearson, Leila Berry, Brenda Berry, Cathy Wester, Yun Kim, Joyce Hubbard, Marion Thorpe, Susan Peterson, Faye Rodgers, Bonnie Hookman , Kathleen Hadley, Ann Snyder, Mark Davis , Alecs Long, Pam Connell, Jeanne Stone, Diane Dudzik, Ellen Kelly, Lee Calles, Joyce Burns, Mary Ann King, Norman Pledger

Judith Beale, Charlotte Rierson- Photography: Lee Phillips, Suzann Waggner- Jim Beach, Robert Gaut, Lydia Kuipers, Kelly Ruhotina, Rualetta Thompson, Brandi Vandygriff, Cathy Wester

3 Dimensional: Karen Gehl Susan Peterson, Anne Mitchell, Barbara Cornett¸ Linda Pledger, Pam Bourland.

The NCA Art Gallery brings excellent quality art to our community with good taste and family values. Over the last four years the gallery has been visited by hundreds of visitors from all parts of the U.S. and beyond. Vacationers, timeshare owners, residents, students, people of all ages and all walks of life have found their way to the North Central Arkansas Art Gallery. As we move into year five we look back with appreciation and thanks to those who have served and supported the continued effort it takes to keep the gallery open and functioning. To all of the many talented and dedicated artists, to all of the faithful volunteers who receive, inventory, and display the art. To all of the people who daily keep the art bountifully on view and most of all who visit, view, and purchase the art. The viewing of the art is open to the public whenever the Conference Center is open. In the season, the Conference Center is open Tues. through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. However, when we have conferences, meetings, weddings, events, entertainment, or visitors coming for information about the bay, the art is always an attraction.” For more information or purchase of Artwork contact NCA Art Gallery Coordinator Charlotte Rierson-501-884-6100, e mail chardon@artelco.com or Fairfield Bay Conference Center Director, Wilba - 501-884-4202, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay 72088.