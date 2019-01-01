THEFTS

BLUFF AVENUE, 2700 BLOCK: 30 Clonazepam pills valued at $50 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

CAVANAUGH ROAD, 1800 BLOCK: A 2000 tan Nissan Maxima valued at $4,000 was reported stolen.

SALOME STREET, 1ST BLOCK: Items valued at $900 were reported stolen during a break-in.

MASSARD ROAD, 6400 BLOCK: An electric scooter valued at $125 was reported stolen during a break-in.

SOUTH R STREET, 2000 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,400 were reported stolen during a break-in. A weighted golf club valued at $75 was also damaged.

GRAND AVENUE, 5600 BLOCK: A large amount of jewelry valued at $2,000, numerous medications and three "angel coins" were reported stolen during a burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he and his girlfriend had been arguing, and she attacked him when he tried to calm her down. The man reportedly had a bite with an open wound on his right hand and left cheek, as well as a scratch on his right cheek and redness around his neck. The man reported his girlfriend had choked him.

ZACHARY EDWARD WARFORD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of second offense third-degree domestic battery and on a parole violation.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

TAYLOR ALEXANDRA MALONE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and a misdemeanor assist outside agency warrant.

TESLA MIRANDA MARIE JONES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of furnishing a prohibited article, three counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

MARILEE JEANNETTE GRANT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

JOSHUA TAYLOR TALLEY, 26, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a warrant for second-degree forgery, a felony, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor assist outside agency warrant and a warrant for contempt, failure to pay fine.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

2100 NORTH 62ND STREET: An employee at Walmart reported a man threatened to shoot her after she attempted to stop him from leaving the store with a cart full of items with nothing in bags. The man reportedly stole items with an estimated value of $50 to $75.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

2720 N. 50TH ST.: Three cars in the lot of Sony's Tires reportedly had the windows shot with a pellet gun, causing between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage.

HEATHER OAKS WAY, 2900 BLOCK: The front passenger window of a vehicle was broken out during a vehicle break-in.

BRIAN KEITH CURTIS, 38, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on two felony failure to appear warrants and a misdemeanor warrant for contempt, failure to pay fine.

EDWIN ROGELIO CORTEZ, 23, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant and suspicion of theft by receiving over $25,000 and theft of property under $1,000.

JACQUELINE ROSA ORTEGA-GREGG OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving over $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief over $25,000, second-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and a felony assist outside agency warrant.

TERRI NICOLE MORRISON OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of class D felony hindering apprehension or prosecution.

JAMES CALEB THOMPSON, 27, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant.