THEFTS

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 2800 BLOCK: A trailer valued at $33,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 36TH STREET, 6000 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 11TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: Money valued at $500 was reported stolen.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LAURA KAY GIESEL OF MENA was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

SARA ELIZABETH SCHWEITZER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke suspended sentence warrant out of Sebastian County.