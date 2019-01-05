In unrelated cases, Hot Springs Village police arrested a man on a felony parole absconder warrant, made a DWI arrest and arrested a pedestrian for felony methamphetamine possession. Also, a pickup truck reportedly repeated rammed a Lexus and sped away.



Dec. 24

A beige Cadillac reportedly was driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard.

A red Pontiac failed to check in at the West Gate. Around the same time, a white Nissan pickup failed to check in. The Nissan driver spoke briefly with staff, then said he “did not have time to deal with it” and drove in.

A property owner said someone placed more than 200 phone books in his Sierra Drive garage. He said he did not want anyone arrested, but wanted the books removed. The home is for sale.

A motorist said he hit two deer on Fresno Road. Damage: $1,500.

A German shepherd and a black-and-brown dog with spots were loose in the Carballo Lane area.



Dec. 25

A small brown spotted dog with a dotted collar was picked up on Telde Circle and taken to the animal shelter.

A suspicious man at a business outside the East Gate was picked up on possible probation violations. Police also found a glass pipe and possible methamphetamine. Eloy Chapa Ovidio, 40, street address unavailable, Lonsdale, was taken to Saline County jail on a felony parole absconder warrant and was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A green Chevrolet pickup that is registered to a Village address failed to check in at the West Gate. No one was at the home where it is registered.

A brown boxer dog was picked up on Lavanda Trace and taken to the animal shelter.

A large white dog found on Alava Lane was taken to the animal shelter.

Police kept the peace while an 18-year-old granddaughter moved out.

A “star light” was taken from a Golada Lane. Loss: $25



Dec. 26

A silver Chevrolet failed to check in at the West Gate.

A van and a truck collided at the intersection of DeSoto and Minorca Road, after the northbound van’s driver slid on the rain-slicked pavement while trying to stop. He was charged with careless and prohibited driving, and no proof of insurance. Damage: $200 and $1,250.

Villagers told police someone took $600 in cash and jewelry from their unlocked home.

Police told a Villager she may not take collars off cats unless the cat is in immediate danger. The woman said cats should not wear collars because the collar might get caught on something.

Dec. 27

A driver lost control of his Ford Mustang on Highway 7, striking a stone wall bordering the Village’s entrance. Arkansas State Police arrived after a Village officer and worked the wreck.

Shots were heard in the Nopal Way area.

After a report of two “homeless people” walking on DeSoto Boulevard, police found a couple who recently moved to the Village.

A Ford F-250, possibly gray in color, reportedly repeated rammed a Lexus turning left at the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Calella Road. The F-250 reportedly drove off at high speed northbound on Calella.



Dec. 28

A black Lexus reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.

A Larraga Way resident said a white man in a white Ford F-150 stopped at his mailbox and looked in it.

A women who got into a fight with her boyfriend at a business outside the East Gate left and was walking home. An officer gave her a ride, and her boyfriend said she was welcome at his home.

Three people were reportedly checking for unlocked doors in the Tunica Lane area. One was wearing a white hooded pullover.

A large white dog was loose in the area of DeSoto Boulevard and Andorra Drive.



Dec. 29

A motorist said he was driving down Strawberry Road from Mountain Pine when he noticed two unknown men in the truck’s bed. He sped up and they jumped out near Dollar General.

A brown Dodge pickup failed to check in at the West Gate.



Dec. 30

A driver swerved to miss three deer on Hildago Drive, near Mano Way, hitting a stop sign. Damage: $8,500 and $200 to the sign.

A Jeep driver with a visitor’s pass tailgated in Danville Gate. An officer told him the proper way to enter.

A gray Toyota reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate.



Dec. 31

Responding to a report of a Dodge Charger driven erratically on Cortez Road, just south of North Barcelona, officers found a woman who had apparently passed out with the engine running and transmission in drive. Brandy Charnelle Oliver, 45, East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, and tested 0.117 BAC at Garland County jail. The report said the car had a three-fourths empty vodka bottle.

An unknown number of people reportedly were running around and knocking on windows in the Malaga Way area.

A Honda car collided with a deer on DeSoto Boulevard, near Cortez Road. The deer ran off. Damage: $500.

A pedestrian who was not dressed for the weather was picked up on Balboa Dam. Gary Ruben Adams II, 39, Pratt Street, Hot Springs, was arrested, taken to Garland County jail and faces two Class D felony counts, one for possession of methamphetamine and one for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Responding to an open 911 call on Doscientos Way, an officer traced it to a cell phone, and disconnected it.

Jan. 1

A white station wagon was reportedly driven erratically on DeSoto Boulevard.

The driver of a BMW that appeared to have been in an accident and was parked at the West Gate was picked up on a Montgomery County child-support warrant. The license plate returned to a Ford Focus. Police unsuccessfully looked for an accident scene.



Jan. 2

A red car reportedly attempted to tailgate in Danville Gate.

After a 14-foot utility trailer came off a pickup on Balboa Road, near Jubilio Way, an approaching Buick SUV collided with it. Damage: SUV $20,000; trailer, $1,200

A silver Toyota Camry failed to check in at the West Gate. Around the same time a red Buick with Louisiana plates failed to check in.

A chain at Glazier Peau Gate apparently was removed and the gate was pushed open. The case is under investigation.





