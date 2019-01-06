Whenever I feel drama encroaching into my life, I switch on a soap opera and soon I appreciate how in comparison, my life is uncomplicated.

Let me explain, I grew up watching soap operas.

Mama didn’t miss her “stories.” She blew through our house like a whirlwind each morning completing her chores in order for her to spend the afternoon watching television. She ate lunch at 11 a.m. tuning into “The Secret Storm” where best friends and neighbors Joanne Tourneur and Stu Bergman struggled through life.

“The Guiding Light” followed at 11:30 a.m. she wasn’t crazy about Bert (Bertha) and Bill Bauer. I believe she watched only because it aired before “As the World Turns.”

“As the World Turns” featured the Hughes family, Chris, Nancy, Grandpa and their children. Unlike current daytime series the “soaps” of the early years dealt with normal everyday problems of rearing children and handling life’s disappointments. Mother was scandalized when Bob Hughes impregnated his girlfriend Lisa.

“Well, there goes his hopes of a medical career.” Mama threw her hands up in the air and bellowed at the TV, “Bob, your Mother’s going to be so disappointed in you.”

Mama and her younger sister my Aunt Odie (who lived out in West Texas) watched “The Edge of Night;” corresponding by letter discussing the characters as if they were their own family. When Sarah Carr, the wife of Mike Carr (the show’s central figure) died following childbirth, Mama immediately penned a one line missive, “Oh, sister. Sarah died.”

What Mama failed to tell my aunt, the Sarah who died was a character on TV and not Sarah, their younger cousin.

The letter arrives a few days later in Texas. My aunt reads the one-line note and when Uncle Shorty arrived home from work, his wife and their three children are packed up ready to head home to Arkansas to be with family. Long-distance call costs were exorbitant, I’m only guessing that’s why the Sims family didn’t call.

Uncle Shorty drove through the night. Early the next morning a car loaded with red-eyed travelers bailed out onto our driveway.

Mama screamed with delight at seeing her sibling after months apart, “Sister, why didn’t you tell me you were coming home?”

Aunt Odie sobbed, “Sarah died, and I wanted to be here with you.”

“Our Sarah didn’t die. She’s fine,” mother hugged her. “It was Sarah Carr who died on “The Edge of Night,” She’s the Sarah who died.” Uncle Shorty let loose with a line of expletives, raging, as he stormed into our home. The old man carries a grudge to this day, well into his 93rd year and still fusses about it with Aunt Odie.

My favorite soap is “The Days of Our Lives.” I watched its premiere and admit even now, I occasionally catch an episode. I admire the irrepressible characters in my daytime “stories.” Blow them up by the plane full, diagnose one with an incurable disease and a remedy is discovered, knock them off and they are resurrected; perhaps not dead but held captive in an island cave by a mad man. Soap characters are amazing.

If our lives were written as a soap script, the Sweeten storyline would be humdrum in comparison.

We’ve experienced patches of great heights and the lowest lows. I rely on faith, a prayer and good humor move me down the rough roads. Bob and I are grateful because we are truly blessed and we appreciate these quiet times when we’re finally able to enjoy The Sweet Life.