The Booneville Police Department made an arrest Friday in connection with what they termed a “smash-and-grab” that occurred at Wiggins Ace Hardware store on Bennett Street in Booneville at about 3:45 a.m. last Wednesday.

BPD Lt. Ben Villarreal said Cory Helms, 36 was jailed and a $10,000 bond would be set for Helms in connection with the burlary.

In addition to the arrest, officers recovered all of the merchandise taken after a supect broke the glass front door, went inside and exited.

Recovered were four chainsaws taken from the display near the front door. A fifth saw was recovered from a dumpster on the property the morning of the break-in

In the hours following the incident the BPD searched three residences and a vehicle in connection with the case and followed other leads until Friday’s arrest.

Video surveillance of the property shows a single suspect leaving the area on foot, traveling south, Lewis said. However, the individual depicted in the video was empty handed at the time, leading BPD Chief Rusty Lewis to suspect the individual stashed the saws in the dumpster and returned to retrieve them a short time later.

Lewis also said the BPD was notified of the break-in via an anonymous caller and an officer on the scene by about 4:20 a.m.