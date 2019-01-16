Ben Geren Golf Course has plans to take advantage of being able to fully utilize its facilities this year.

Jay Randolph, Ben Geren Golf Course superintendent, provided an update on the course during the Sebastian County Parks Advisory Board meeting Monday. It was not a formal meeting of the board because of a lack of a quorum.

Randolph said Ben Geren will have all three of its nine-hole golf courses open this coming year. The Magnolia course was closed June 4 to convert the greens on the course from bent grass to MiniVerde Bermuda grass, and was reopened Sept. 1. Bermuda grass sprigging took place on the Silo nine-hole golf course during the summer of 2016 and on the Willow course during the summer of 2017.

The golf course has many tournaments planned that it did not have in 2018, Randolph said.

"The MGA (Men’s Golf Association), we're going to have one tournament a month," Randolph said. "But the big tournament that is going to be really, really neat for us in Fort Smith, and especially at Ben Geren, is going to be that Monk Wade Arkansas State Golf Association, the father-son tournament."

Randolph said he believes the last time this tournament was held in Fort Smith was in the early-to-mid 2000s.

"So it's nice to have that big tournament back, and that's basically going to get a bunch of folks throughout the state to see Ben Geren, some of them probably for the first time," Randolph said.

Having all three nine-hole courses open will give Ben Geren the ability to hold the many tournaments it has coming up throughout the summer, Randolph said, as well as be able to handle the regular play out there during these tournaments.

Randolph also said Ben Geren usually starts its tee times at 7:30 a.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day. This year, however, the course will move that time back to 7 a.m. to accommodate more play.