Dewayne Dee Kirker passed away December 19, 2018

Mr. Dewayne Dee Kirker of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the age of 63. He was born July 7, 1955, in Newport, Arkansas, the son of Elmer D. and Allie Mae (Shields) Kirker

Mr. Kirker was the owner/operator of White River Ambulance, was an EMT, CPR instructor, and a volunteer fire fighter for over thirty years. He served as Diaz Fire Chief for over twenty years. He was member of the Cherokee Church of Christ. He taught Sunday school and prepared the church bulletin every Sunday. His hobbies included collecting coins, collecting ambulance and fire memorabilia. He loved working in his yard and was a very selfless person and he never met a stranger. Mr. Kirker was a 1973 graduate of Newport High School and earned his diesel mechanics certificate.

Mr. Kirker was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Allie Mae (Shields) Kirker, of the home; one sister, Betty Jane Kirker, of Newport; many cousins; his best friends, Deanna Long and staff of White River EMS; and his special dog Rusty.

Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 21st at Gracelawn Cemetery. Friends visited at the funeral home Friday, 9:00 a.m. to service time.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Dewayne Kirker Memorial Fund, 1900 Malcolm Avenue Newport, Arkansas 72112.