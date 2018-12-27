Elton Wayne Vines passed away December 22, 2018

Elton Wayne Vines of Hot Springs, formerly of Grubbs, departed his Earthly journey on December 22, 2018. He was born on February 12, 1945, near Grubbs, Arkansas. Wayne grew up on his parents’ farm and graduated from Grubbs High School in 1963. Wayne was quite the high school basketball legend and he played basketball at Arkansas College (forever Arkansas College) in Batesville, earning his Bachelor’s Degree. He later earned a Masters’ Degree from Arkansas State University. Upon graduation, Wayne and his wife Susan married and moved to Missouri. Wayne coached basketball, taught, and was a high school principal during their years in Monette and Purdy, Missouri. In 1973, he moved back to Grubbs to farm with his father. Wayne continued the family farming operation after his father passed away in 1981, and farmed for thirty-three years before happily retiring to spend more time with his family. Wayne was a life-long rice and soybean farmer in and around Jackson and Poinsett Counties. However, the role in which he truly excelled was being a father and Paw Paw. His love and devotion to his family were second to none. Wayne guided and supported them however he could, whether it was holding a campaign sign for one of his son’s political campaigns, helping his daughter with her house projects, or entertaining his granddaughters when they were out of school. Wayne had a lifelong passion for sports, which he shared with his family. He loved attending and watching high school and collegiate athletic events with his family and friends. Wayne was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and rarely missed their televised games. Upon his retirement, he developed a fondness for horse racing and enjoyed spending afternoons at Oaklawn Jockey Club watching the horses. Wayne was also a whiz with numbers and puzzles as he astutely finished the daily newspaper’s crossword puzzle. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Susan Beucler Vines, his father, Elton H. Vines, and his mother, Irene Woodruff Vines. He is survived by his wife Pam Billingsley of Ash Flat, his son and daughter-in-law John Thomas and Libby Vines of Hot Springs, his daughter Ann Christine Vines of Fayetteville, his granddaughters Reese Catherine and Ellie Justice Vines of Hot Springs, his sister and brother-in-law Janet and Eugene Kinard of Grubbs, and a vast group of extended family and friends.

Wayne’s life was celebrated on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Jackson’s Funeral Home in Newport, Arkansas. Visitation began at noon with his service beginning at 2 p.m. coordinated and led by Rev. David Wilson and Brother Kenny Clark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Promise Cancer Resources, 133 Harmony Park Circle, Hot Springs, Arkansas 71913, Ballews Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 8869 Hwy. 37, Newport, Arkansas 72112 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

