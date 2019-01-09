Clara Annette Almand Crossman

Clara Annette Almand Crossman, 45, of Quitman, passed away January 2, 2019. She was born March 3, 1973 in Heber Springs to Winifred Carol Almand and the Late Roy Edward Almand Sr.

Clara is survived by her children, Corey Crossman Jr. and Jessica (Melvin) Walker, mother, Carol Almand, three sisters, Cynthia Almand, Shannon (James) Dick, and Elizabeth Almand, brother, Roy E. Almand Jr., husband, Corey Crossman Sr. and many more family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy E. Almand Sr., and grandfather, Lee Winfred Duncan.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday January 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Quitman.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier