Telford H. Allen passed away January 6, 2019

Telford H. Allen age 101 of Heber Springs went to be with the Lord January 6th , 2019. Born November 29, 1917 in Judsonia, Arkansas he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Mollie Butler Allen.

He was a member of the Heber Springs Church of the Nazarene and a veteran of the Army Air Force.

He attended barber school and was a barber for several years. He received a BSE Degree from Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA) in Conway, Arkansas and taught school in Wilburn, Arkansas for seven years. He also was employed as a social worker for the Department of Human Services for seventeen years.

His wife stated he was the kindest, nicest, most generous man you could ever meet. He was an honorable Christian man of integrity and a very good example of how a true christian should live.

His hobbies included gardening and yard sales. He was known locally as producing a great garden most every year.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Edgar, Arthur, Arvle and Ray Allen; three sisters, Lydia Allen, Ruby Allen Hays and Susie Allen Spears.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Velma Marie McClusky Allen; other extended family members and many, many friends.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Heber Springs Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in Mr. Telford’s memory. Online Obituary: www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com