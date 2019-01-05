Once upon a time, there was an orphanage that had 33 children, as well as three supervisors who made all the necessary decisions to provide food, shelter, education and security for the orphans here now and in the future. They all lived in a big white house with a big backyard for the children to play their games. The yard had a tall fence around it but on the south side it had a swinging gate that could be opened from either side by anyone. Neighbors would come in and play for a while and leave, but in the last few years there have been gangs of criminals that came in and bullied the children and even killed some.

This unsafe hazard was discussed by the three supervisors, Chuck, Nancy and Donald. Donald was the newly appointed supervisor but Chuck and Nancy hated him and his ideas because they wanted one of their friends in that position. Therefore, any idea of Donald's was criticized harshly by Chuck and Nancy and they tried to make sure his ideas failed. Donald wanted to buy a lock from the hardware store for $5.70 but Nancy and Chuck said the budget was only $60,000 and they could not afford the lock. They explained to the children that Donald didn’t care about them and was trying to lock out their friends. Donald was asking for $1 for each thousand, or a dime for each $100, or a penny for each $10, and since they spent a lot of that money foolishly anyway, surely he could get a dollar for each thousand to secure the south side and control who came in.

Why did the simple children believe Chuck and Nancy?