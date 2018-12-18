Thus far, it has been a happy homecoming for Spiro senior Tylor Perry.

Perry, a 5-foot-11 point guard, has been putting up the points since returning to Spiro for his senior season. That was the case again this weekend at the Wilburton Tournament, as Perry averaged 24.3 points in three games, including 31 points as the Bulldogs defeated Checotah for the title, 65-46.

"I just feel like I have great teammates around me," Perry, named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week, said. "Being back at Spiro, it's a different feeling being able to play with people that you grew up with and your brothers that I've known my whole life.

"They set me up real well and all of those points are credited to them. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to score the ball, and they put me in position to give me the ball. I'm very thankful for them and I'm glad that they love me enough to want to get me the ball to be able to score all of those points."

Perry, whose older brothers Tim and Devon Perry also played for the Bulldogs, left Spiro when he was in fifth grade. The past three seasons, Tylor Perry played at Springdale Har-Ber before coming back to Spiro in the off-season.

"It's been tremendous. ... I knew coming back how big of a task it would be, but it's been so much fun and we've had so much support from the fans and community. I've been very thankful for them to be able to take me in and accept me as I am," Perry said.

Through nine games, Perry leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 25.8 points per game, with a season-high of 37 points in a win against Poteau. He is also averaging 5.5 assists, 3.2 steals and four rebounds.

Last week, which also included a win against Panama, Perry averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals and four boards.

In the win against Checotah for the Wilburton Tournament title, along with his 31 points, Perry dished out eight assists, grabbed six rebounds and came up with two steals.

"Not only was it my best game, I think it was our best game as a team, because I think early on (when the two teams played earlier this season), we struggled defensively against Checotah," Perry said. "They put up 60 against us the first game and we held them to 46 the other night, so I think (Saturday's) Checotah game was the better game we played as a team throughout the whole tournament.

"I felt like early on, I got my shot going and from then on, when I feel like I'm going, I'm going to keep shooting. Even when I miss, I'm going to keep shooting. ... I got hot early and they kept feeding me the ball."

Perry's play has been another reason the Bulldogs (8-1) have been surging of late. They have won eight straight games and have ascended to the No. 8 ranking in 3A.

He said the catalyst for Spiro's streak was the team's first game, a loss to Roland, currently undefeated and ranked No. 3 in 3A. The Bulldogs haven't lost since.

"I would probably attribute everything to that Roland game," Perry said. "I think Roland came in and smacked us in the face and they were better prepared than we were mentally and physically. ... It was a good wake-up call for us, so losing that first game to Roland was big for us and we've been hungry ever since to get better every day."

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday with a game at Muldrow. Spiro also has a rematch with Roland on Jan. 4 on the Rangers' home court.

Honorable Mentions

• Junior Taelon Peter scored 26 points in Alma's hard-fought 79-73 non-conference win against Maumelle.

• Booneville's Blakley Cobb scored 57 points in a span of 24 hours last week, including a school-record 38-point effort in a 71-29 blowout of Two Rivers.

• Central's Amber Black led her team with 12 points as the Lady Tigers moved to 4-0 with a 56-30 win Friday against Westville.

• Charleston's Baylee King poured in 23 points in a 53-35 win against Greenland. The Lady Tigers' victory left them with a 10-0 record.

• Gans' Jaylie Taylor finished with 21 points to help the Lady Grizzlies win their first game of the season, edging Gore on Friday, 35-31.

• Greenwood's Jaelin Glass had the game-winning three-point play with 13.8 seconds left to help the Lady Bulldogs defeat Farmington, 55-52, and also had nine points in a win Friday against Watson Chapel.

• Lavaca's Hope Headley combined for 35 points in a pair of conference wins against Magazine and Hackett last week, including a team-high 19 in the win against the Lady Hornets.

• Mena's Connor Harvey scored 35 points in the team's 7A-4 win over Malvern, a 76-71 triumph that leaves the Bearcats 3-0 in league play.

• Muldrow's Taylen Collins had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Lady Bulldogs' 44-34 win at Roland; then had 11 points a few nights later in Muldrow's 55-25 win at Sallisaw.

• Northside's Tiya Douglas was one of four players to score 12 points as the undefeated Lady Bears rolled to a 56-47 win Friday at Bentonville.

• Roland's Xavier Robertson led his team with 18 points as the Rangers stayed undefeated after pulling out a 58-56 win against Broken Bow on Saturday to win the championship of the Talihina Tournament.

• Southside's Dalton Thomas had 14 points to lead the Mavericks to a 67-64 win at home against Springdale.

• Van Buren's Lexi Miller had 12 of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter, including making two 3s, as the Lady Pointers prevailed, 57-45, against Jacksonville on Friday.