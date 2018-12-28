MANSFIELD — There were still some kinks Waldron had to work out early on in the Bulldogs' opening-round game at the Bill Frye Classic.

Once the Bulldogs did get going, they assumed control.

Waldron used a big run late in the first quarter that carried into the next quarter. The Bulldogs also extended their lead in the third quarter en route to a 65-36 win Thursday against Hackett.

"The last few years, we've struggled coming back (from the Christmas break) and even our focus (in practice Wednesday) wasn't really where we wanted it to be," Waldron coach Joshua Brown said. "So (Thursday) morning, we had to do a little bit of running just to get that focus back."

Yet, it still took the Bulldogs a few minutes into the game to hit their stride.

"I had to burn an early time out when we were down 5-4 and after that, we kind of got going. ... We also hit some shots in the second quarter which also got us going," Brown said.

Waldron used a 13-2 run to end the first quarter in taking a 19-7 lead. A 3-pointer from Payton Brown gave the Bulldogs a double-digit advantage; then Brown threw an inbounds pass to an open teammate, sophomore Isaac Villarreal, for a finishing shot with time running out.

Then in the second quarter, 3-point shots from Villarreal, Drew Dozier and Jaden Hutchens helped boost the lead even more. Hutchens' trey extended it to 22 points, 36-14, with more than two minutes left in the half.

"Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job," Joshua Brown said. "We talked about doing a good job defensively and I think we gave up 12 or 14 points on second-chance points; that's one thing we harp on and really making them have to score on offense. ... We would have liked to finish a little bit better, finish possessions a little bit better but I was proud of our effort."

Payton Brown, a junior guard and the team's leading scorer, had 29 points in Thursday's win. He had 14 of Waldron's 19 first-quarter points.

"He's really matured from last year and I think we've won a couple of games that we may have lost last year maturity-wise," Joshua Brown said. "That's the one thing about this group is their maturity; we've still been scoring points like we did last year except we're winning some of those games that we lost last year."

Waldron (13-2) will now play in Friday's semifinals at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of the first-round game between Mansfield and Mulberry, played late Thursday.

Hackett's top scorer was Zach Gragg, who had all 12 of his points by halftime.

Waldron 41, Hackett 31

GIRLS — Tied 18-all at halftime, Waldron took a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring Hackett 14-5 the rest of the way for the first-round Bill Frye Classic win on Thursday.

Waldron will move into the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's first-round game between Mansfield and Mulberry.

Three Lady Bulldogs reached double figures, with Jillian Davis leading the way with 13 points. Chenoa Burgess added 11, while Samantha Slater had 10.

Taylor Glass was the top scorer for Hackett with nine points.