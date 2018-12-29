GIRLS — Who is the last team to beat the Charleston Lady Tigers? Friday's opponent, the Two Rivers Lady Gators.

But not this time.

Alexis Grandison had 14 points and Alli Green and Rylee Merechka scored 11 points each to power unbeaten Charleston to a 65-40 rout of Two Rivers on Friday at the Hoops For Hunger Tournament in Russellville — the school's 19th straight victory dating back to Feb. 24, when Two Rivers stopped the Lady Tigers, 59-50, at the regional tournament.

In all, the 15-0 Lady Tigers are 29-3 in the 2018 calendar year.

The Lady Tigers (15-0) play in today's championship.

Baylee King and Raegan Oldridge finished with nine points each, and Payton Rucker had eight for the Lady Tigers.

Sapulpa Tournament

Van Buren 60, Sapulpa JV 18

GIRLS — Van Buren's Rylee Ryan scored 17 points to lead her team to a 60-18 win over Sapula's JV on Friday in tournament action.

Also for the Pointers, Emmalee Greene finished with 16 points. Layleigh Evan had 11 for the 7-5 Lady Pointers.

Bank of the Ozarks

Mountainburg 60, Scranton 52

BOYS — Scranton opened Friday's game with Mountainburg with a 24-6 burst out of the gate. The Dragons' deficit was still 20 (28-8) with 4:04 left in the first half.

But Mountainburg closed to within 30-21 at the half and rallied for an improbable 60-52 victory in the second round of the Bank of the Ozarks Classic.

Sean Irvan finished with 19 points Friday afternoon, nailing four 3-pointers to help the Dragons close to within 39-36 at the end of the third quarter. Irvan's three pointers tied the game with 7:26 left in the game.

A pair of free throws by Jacob Ortlieb gave Mountainburg its first lead, 41-39, since it made the first basket of the game. Scranton would tie up the game three times, but could never regain the lead.

Waylon Cluck and Ethan Gregory each had 12 points for Mountainburg.

Brady Shelton led Scranton with 16 points.

Mountainburg 40, Scranton 36

GIRLS — The Lady Dragons held off a late push by Scranton to win the consolation game Friday at the Bank of the Ozarks Tournament.

Mountainburg led by as much as eight (36-28) after a basket by Rylli Hammond with 6:22 remaining in the contest. Scranton's Libby Kremer hit a couple of free throws after a 3-pointer from Kayla Sibenmorgan cut the Dragons' lead to three with 1:15 left.

Madelyn Beasley led Moutainburg with 17 points and junior Maddux McDonald added 11.

Kremer and Sibenmorgan finished with eight points each for Scranton.

Paris 65, Lincoln 52

BOYS — Grayson Moore didn't finish well in Thursday's opener with County Line.

But he showed up for work Friday.

Moore scored 10 of his 21 points in the final quarter of the Eagles' 65-52 win over Lincoln. Teammate Micah Duncan hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Lincoln 69, Paris 53

GIRLS — The short-handed Lady Eagles scratched and clawed all day before falling to Lincoln, 69-53, in the semifinals of the Bank of the Ozarks Classic.

Kieli Robinson led the Eagles (11-5) with 22 points. Teammate Lexi Lee finished with 18.

Lincoln's Kyli Jenkins and Jessica Goldman added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

County Line 46, Dardanelle 16

GIRLS — County Line's 41-31 loss to Dardanelle must seem like a lifetime ago.

Friday, Diana Odoumvilay scored 12 points as the Lady Indians routed the Lady Sand Lizards, 46-16.

Bill Frye Classic

Booneville 62, Vian 48

BOYS — The Booneville Bearcats have won a lot of games this season without one player being the star player. Friday was no exception as Grant Goers went for 21 points and six rebounds in the team's 62-48 win over Vian in the semifinals of the Bill Frye Classic.

The Bearcats (14-1) play in today's 3:30 p.m. boys championship game.

Blakley Cobb added to his all-time scoring list with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Camryn Lawson had 14 points in the win.

Inman Harrison led Vian with 13 points.

Waldron 71, Mansfield 50

BOYS — Payton Brown scored 20 of his 28 points for Waldron in the first half Friday as the Bulldogs rolled to a 71-50 win over Mansfield at Bill Frye Classic.

The Bulldogs play Booneville in today's 3:30 p.m. championship.

Also for Waldron, Jacob Avila had 10.

Layton Howard and Codi Chick had 24 and 18 points, respectively, to pace the Tigers.

Arkoma 65, Magazine 44

BOYS — Kye Castleberry scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to pace Arkoma to a 65-44 win over Magazine on Friday at the Bill Frye Classic.

Caleb Hyatt led the Rattlers (4-10) with 10 points and eight boards. Teammate Tatum Scott had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Magazine 51, Booneville 42

GIRLS — Kiara Vasquez had 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday to pace Magazine to a 51-42 win over Booneville at the Bill Frye Classic.

Baylee Moses led the Ladycats with 13 points and seven boards. Hannah Gregory added 10 points.

Airedale Classic

Pea Ridge 48, Clarksville 43

GIRLS — Pea Ridge defeated Clarksville, 48-43, in a battle of 4A powers Friday at the Citizen's Bank Airedale Classic.

Emmaline Rieder led the Panthers (13-4) with 12 points. Autumn Miller had 11 and Alexie Tibbs 10.