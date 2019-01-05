BOYS — Taelon Peter had 18 points and Ceja Mann and D.J. George combined for 32 points as Alma rolled past Vilonia on Friday, 61-49.

Alma (10-1, 1-0) led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Mann, a junior, had 17 and George, also a junior, had 15 in the victory.

Alma travels to Siloam Springs on Tuesday.

Vilonia 63, Alma 34

GIRLS — Vilonia held Alma to nine second half points while pulling away for a 63-34 win in the 5A-West opener for both teams.

Sophomore Lauren Patterson scored 10 of her 17 points in the first half as the Lady Eagles built a 27-25 halftime lead.

But the Lady Airedales, paced by Cassidy Cooper's team-high 15 points, managed only nine points in the final half. Alma's Ariel Towns-Robinson finished with 12 points.

Paris 36, Lavaca 33

GIRLS — Senior Kieli Robinson scored 15 points and Jaydn Hart added 10 to pace Paris to a 36-33 win over Lavaca on Friday in nonconference play.

The Eagles' Harlie Watts and Lexy Lee had five and four points, respectfully, for the winners (12-7).

Beth Ann May and Sierra Lamb had eight points each to lead Lavaca (9-7). Hope Headley added seven.

Rogers 41, Van Buren 32

GIRLS — Senior Courtney Storey scored a dozen points to pace Rogers to a 41-32 victory in the 6A-West opener for both teams Friday.

Lexi Miller had nine for the Pointers (7-7, 0-1).