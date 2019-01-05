Friday night marked the beginning of conference play for several high school basketball teams around the state.

Starting with the Conway girls, the Lady Cats dominated Southside in Fort Smith by way of an 84-20 win over the Mavericks.

Conway improves to 14-2 on the season and 1-0 in 6A Central competition, while Southside has yet to win a game this season in 11 contests.

On the boys side, the Wampus Cats started conference play in the win column, beating Southside 62-48.

The Conway boys improve to 10-3 on the season and 1-0 in 6A Central competition, while the Maverick boys are now 4-9 on the year and 0-1 in conference play.

Both Conway boys and girls teams host North Little Rock on Tuesday with tip-off at 6 p.m.

The Greenbrier girls started 5A West play falling to Russellville 54-42 in Greenbrier.

Leading 32-30 heading into the final quarter, the Lady Panthers let things slip, allowing Russellville to score 24 points in the fourth while only scoring 10.

The Greenbrier girls are now 4-10 on the season and 0-1 in 5A West play, while Russellville is 9-4 and 1-0 in 5A West play.

The Greenbrier boys team fared better, leaving with a 71-67 win over Russellville.

The Panthers are now 11-3 on the season and 1-0 in 5A West play, while the Cyclones are 8-5 and 0-1 in 5A West play.

Both Greenbrier teams will travel Tuesday to Little Rock to take on Little Rock Christian with tip-off at 6 p.m.

In Alma, the Vilonia Lady Eagles got left town with their first win of 5A West play with a 63-34 win.

Heading into the second half, things were close with the score at 27-25 but Vilonia pulled away in the second half scoring 36 to Alma’s nine.

The Lady Eagles are now 12-1 on the season and 1-0 in 5A West play, while Alma is 6-5 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Unlike the girls, the Vilonia boys team couldn’t come away with a win as the Airedales won 61-49.

Vilonia falls to 7-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference play while Alma is 10-1 on the season and 1-0 in 5A West play.

Vilonia will host Beebe on Tuesday with tip-off at 6 p.m.

In Mayflower, the girls team couldn’t get past Harmony Grove as it lost 65-47.

The Eagles fall to 6-10 on the season and 2-2 in 5-3A play, while Harmony Grove moves to 11-6 and 4-0 in conference play.

On the boy’s side, Mayflower came away with a 78-48 win over Harmony Grove.

The Eagles improve to 11-4 on the season and 3-1 in 5-3A play, while Harmony Grove moves to 9-9 and 2-2 on the season.

Mayflower travels Tuesday to Glen Rose.

The St. Joseph girls team made quick work of the Conway Christian girls in a 59-29 win at CCS.

St. Joseph improves to 11-4 on the season and 4-2 in the 5-2A, while the Eagles fall to 3-10 and 0-2 on the season.

The St. Joseph boys team also came away with a 59-40 win over the CCS boys.

St. Joseph moves to 10-6 on the season and 4-2 in conference play, while CCS falls to 1-12 on the season and 0-2 in 5-2A.

Conway Christian hosts Quitman on Tuesday while St. Joseph plays Des Arc Tuesday.

The Guy-Perkins girls fell 66-59 to Rural Special.

The Thunderbirds fall to 8-14 on the season and 1-9 in conference play, while Rural Special improves to 16-6 and 6-4 in 5-1A play.

On the boy’s side, Guy-Perkins won 80-54 over Rural Special at Rural Special.

The Thunderbirds improve to 5-17 on the season and 2-8 in 5-1A play, while Rural Special falls to 4-16 and 2-8 in conference play.

On Tuesday, both Guy-Perkins teams host West Side from Greers Ferry.

The Mt. Vernon-Enola girls basketball team made quick work of Izard County in a 69-31 win.

The Warhawks improve to 17-4 on the season and 7-2 in 5-1A play.

On the boy’s side, Mt. Vernon-Enola couldn’t hang with Izard County, falling 63-47.

The Warhawk boys team falls to 12-9 on the season and 7-2 in 5-1A play, while Izard County improves to 21-4 and 8-0 in conference play.

Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Tuesday to Concord.