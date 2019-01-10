FAYETTEVILLE — Whether from the field and the free throw line or taking care of the basketball, the Arkansas Razorbacks gave themselves no shot until too late against the Florida Gators on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

In the final 9:19, the Mason Jones-led Razorbacks closed a 48-32 deficit to 53-51 at 1:02.

But sophomore guard Jones, a career high 30 points, and forward Adrio Bailey missed shots attempting to tie it.

Gators senior guard KeVaughn Allen, the North Little Rock High grad and a Florida senior bedeviling Arkansas in Walton for the last time, led Florida with 18 points and hit consecutive free throws with 12 seconds and two seconds left icing a 57-51 Florida triumph.

Allen hit 11 of 12 free throws on a night that Florida hit 15 of 19.

Arkansas needed Jones hitting 12 of 13 free throws to make 15 of 26.

Florida mostly didn’t even have to play particularly well to beat the Razorbacks until Arkansas’ finishing surge.

A winner on the SEC road last Saturday at Texas A&M, Coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks take 10-4 overall and 1-1 SEC records into their net game hosting the LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Walton.

Coach Mike White’s Gators, 9-5, 1-1 losing a 14-point lead at home last Saturday losing to South Carolina, host nationally No. 3 SEC rival Tennessee Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

The Razorbacks needed their final surge just to hit 15 of 50 from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Jones was the lone Razorback scoring double figures. Foul plagued center Daniel Gafford scored nine while grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.

Arkansas played among its all-time worst first halves witnessed at Walton.

Florida often didn’t play much better despite leading 33-22 at intermission.

At one point, the teams misfired for a combined 0 of 21 on threes (Florida 0 of 12 and Arkansas 0 of 9).

Arkansas committed 12 first-half turnovers, many unforced, including seven during an 8:18 span.

Arkansas took a 6-2 lead then went dry for 7:57 until a Gafford free throw while mostly turning it over.

After an Adrio Bailey dunk at 15:57, the Razorbacks didn’t net a field goal until Jalen Harris’ drive at 6:11 followed by a Mason Jones three.

Jones hit both of Arkansas’ 2 of 14 first-half threes and scored 13 first-half points while the Gators shot just 3 of 16.

Allen shot 0 for 4 on first-half treys but aided by 7 of 8 free throws led Florida’s first half scoring with 11 points.

Gafford exited with his second foul at 4:45 and Arkansas down 20-17.

Obviously the Gators capitalized finishing up 33-22 at intermission.

Gafford was sitting again with his third foul at 18:42 of the second half. Gafford returned only to sit again with his fourth foul at 9:44 and replaced by backup Gabe Osabuohien already playing with four fouls.

Gators guards Allen and Andrew Nembhard and center Kevarrius Hayes also amassed their third fouls early n the second half.

Twenty-four fouls, 12 on each team, were whistled during the sloppy first half.

The Gators capitalized on the first-half slop sinking 10 of 12 free throws to Arkansas’ 6 of 10 at intermission.