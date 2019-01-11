SALLISAW — In a match-up between two ranked teams, Roland handed Central its first loss of the season.

But Lady Ranger coach Greg Pratt was far from satisfied with his team's performance.

The 3A No. 3 ranked Lady Rangers held a commanding lead for much of the game as they defeated the 2A No. 14 ranked Lady Tigers, 52-28, in Thursday's semifinals of the Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic at Paul Post Fieldhouse.

Pratt, though, was concerned about inconsistent play on offense, especially turnovers.

"We've got to clean some things up offensively," Pratt said. "I thought we got good shots, and you're not going to make them all, but you've got to execute on offense.

"All you can ask your kids to do is to take care of the ball and get good shots, but for whatever reason in the first half, we struggled mightily."

Pratt knows it will be especially important to play a near-perfect game on Saturday, when the Lady Rangers meet undefeated and top-seeded Muldrow for the county championship. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

"We've got a lot of things to clean up, not just for Muldrow but for ourselves," Pratt said. "In the grand scheme, if we beat Muldrow that's a huge feather in our cap and if we don't, we're the runner-up, but we've got to worry about ourselves and do what we need to do to get better because our schedule's fixing to be tough. ... This is not the time to really start laboring on offense."

Roland did start strong on the scoreboard in Thursday's win.

The Lady Rangers (12-1) took a 10-4 lead six minutes in largely on the strength of senior Kristin McKinney. She hit a 3-pointer, made a three-point play and came up with a steal which led to another Roland basket.

Then early in the second quarter, back-to-back 3's from sophomore Kaitlyn Martinez extended the lead to 14 points, 20-6. But from there, the Lady Rangers struggled to regain their rhythm offensively, and had just two more points the rest of the first half, although they still led by 13 at the half, 22-9.

At one point in the third quarter, Pratt played several freshmen and they were able to contribute. Two of them, Lana Cannon and Racheal Watie, each hit 3's to put Roland up by at least 20 points.

McKinney then scored 12 points in the second half to lead all scorers with 18 points. Martinez added 16 points, 10 in the second half, and both Martinez and McKinney hit three 3's apiece.

"I thought Kristin played very well," Pratt said. "She got in a little bit of foul trouble, but I thought she was very active on defense and she's shot the ball better lately.

"I also thought Kaitlyn Martinez played really well; she did a lot of good things, she provided some leadership. ... She's also been playing pretty consistently."

Courtney Lee was the top scorer for the Lady Tigers (8-1) with nine points.

Muldrow 48, Vian 21

GIRLS — It was all Lady Bulldogs, especially in the first quarter, as Muldrow led from start to finish in Thursday's SCAC semifinal win.

Muldrow (12-0), the No. 1 ranked team in 4A, dominated the opening quarter, holding Vian scoreless. Less than four minutes in, it was 7-0, which became 9-0 when Taylen Collins came up with a steal near half-court before going in uncontested for a layup.

Hannah Boyett then capped the quarter with a three-point play, which made it 13-0. Muldrow ended up scoring the first 16 points before Vian (4-5) was able to reach the scoreboard, and the Lady Bulldogs eventually led 23-5 at the half.

Boyett led all scorers with 17 points, 11 coming in the first half. She also connected on four 3's.

Hope Salcedo was the top scorer for the Lady Wolverines with six points.