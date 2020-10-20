The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Sustainable Forestry and African-American Land Retention Program will host a virtual workshop on agricultural record keeping. "Keeping It In the Family" will provide an opportunity for landowners to improve the profitability of their operations.

"Record keeping highlights the profits and losses in an operation," said Dr. Henry English, head of the UAPB Small Farm Program. "Analyzing your records will help you fine-tune your farm’s management."

During the meeting, landowners will be able to ask an accountant tax and record keeping questions. Program members will speak about forestry management and implementing forestry conservation practices.

The virtual meeting will take place on Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/94066476594. Producers can contact Karen Lee at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225.