Crawford County
EE Man LLC, Mehfooz Ahmed, 732 Fayetteville Road, Alma.
Pina Fabrications LLC, Audel Pina, 829 W. Line St., Dyer.
Royal Coach LLC, Hetvi Patel, 3131 Cloverleaf St., Van Buren.
Mother Earth Mushroom Basket LLC, Alyssa Yvonne Crow-McLemore, 7 S. 39th St., Van Buren.
Kat Designs LLC, Anesha Taylor-Gates, 1021 Poplar St., Van Buren.
Chaptravelman Logistics Inc., Patrick Arthur Chapman, 2530 Highway 282, Van Buren.
G&M Home Improvement LLC, Timothy Ryan McMahon, 2497 Rena Rena Valley Circle, No. 10, Van Buren.
Franklin County
Helmerts Speech Therapy Services Inc., Haley Helmert, 603 N. Fifth St., Ozark.
G&J Transit Inc., Wagiuh Wahba, 710 N. 35th St., Ozark.
Logan County
Mountainview Cattle Farm LLC, Paul Heimsoth, 695 N. Wilson Ave., Ratcliff.
Polk County
F7 Welding Services LLC, Michael J. Brown, 113 Polk Road 289, Cove.
Scott County
Mathews Custom Meats LLC, Joushua (Buck) Mathews, 7506 Strickland Loop, Waldron.
Touchstone Inspection Services LLC, Jackie L. Morgan Jr., 9120 Rock Island Road, Mansfield.
Sebastian County
Sabor Latino Restaurant LLC, Ana M. Sosa, 3523 N. 31 St., Fort Smith.
RDS Litter & Lime LLC, Ricky Don Seals, 7023 W. Creek Road, Hartford.
Cary Thomas Electric Inc., Cary Thomas, 12100 Mitchell Road, Fort Smith.
WCE Hospitality Group LLC, William Luke Pruitt, 1303 S. 37th St., Fort Smith.
Confident Vibes Active Wear LLC, John D. Alford, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith.
Kaundart Family Counseling LLC, James Ryan Kaundart, 3113 S. 105th St., Fort Smith.
Andric LLC, Eric W. Ryan, 2500 Houston St., Fort Smith.
Travis Joiner Media LLC, Travis Joiner, 501 Rambo Estates, Lavaca.
L&B Butler Properties LLC, Brooke Butler, 412 N. Coker St., Greenwood.
R&A Moore Auto Inc., Tim Moore Jr., 600 N. 22nd St., Fort Smith.
Carl Leigh Daple LLC, Carl M. Daily, 58 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
Team Momentum LLC, Joel Moore, 1011 Quincy St., Fort Smith.