Here are some of the entertainment options going on a short distance from south Logan County.

Historical Park Tour

Meet at the Mount Magazine State Park Lodge lobby on Sundays in July to explore some of Mount Magazine State Park’s many historic sites during a guided van ride from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Points of interest include old homesteads, farms, and historic overlooks. Space is limited. Sign up at the lodge front desk.

Admission is $3 each.

Merle Haggard Tribute

Marty Haggard, the oldest son of the legendary Merle Haggard, pays tribute to his dad through stories and songs at the Ouacita Little Theatre in Mena on July 11, at 7 p.m.

Marty will be available after the show to meet and greet and to sign autographs!

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $26 for general admission and includes fees. Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-838-3006, or at the Ouachita Little Theatre by calling 479-243-5903, or at https://martyhaggardtickets.com

This is a family friendly event. Please call 318-658-6780 with any questions.

Newsies

The Young Actor’s Guild will present Disney’s Broadway musical Newsies starting July 11 at the Alma Performing Arts Center, located at 103 East Main Street in Alma, starting July 11 and continuing through July 14.

A talented cast of young actors from the River Valley and surrounding areas set the scene accompanied by a live orchestra.

The setting is New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of “papes” are hiked and the newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World.

Show times are 7 p.m. on July 11 and 12, 2 p.m. on July 13 and 2 and 7 p.m. on July 14. Tickets are available at http://www.weareyag.com

Free Concert

Grammy nominated country music artist John Michael Montgomery will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m., July 13. Must be 21 to attend.