Opening Today

Ad Astra — Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut who travels deep across a solar system to learn the truth about a missing relative in director/co-writer James Gray's new movie that co-stars Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones, John Ortiz, Anne McDaniels and Kimberly Elise. Roy also learns about the danger surrounding his latest mission. (PG-13)

Downton Abbey — Continuing the story from the popular TV series, director Michael Engler's new movie follows the Crawley family, the wealthy, highly influential family in the English countryside in the early 1900s. Stars Maggie Smith, Matthew Goode, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Tuppence Middleton, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt and Sophie McShera. (PG)

Rambo: Last Blood — Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote this movie, returns as the title character, a Vietnam veteran who must face his violent past in order to pull off one final task. Also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor and Oscar Jaenada. (R)

Now Playing

Aladdin — A good-hearted street urchin competes against a power-hungry Grand Vizier for a magic lamp with powers. Stars Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud. (PG)

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself being framed for a murder attempt on the U.S. President and is forced to hide from his colleagues. Co-stars Morgan Freeman and Jada Pinkett Smith. (R)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds take their feud with kiniving, green-colored pits to a whole new level in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad and Sterling K. Brown. (PG)

Crawl — A young woman tries to save a relative during a hurricane while avoiding large, vicious alligators. (R)

Don't Let Go — In director/co-writer Jacob Estes' new film, a man begins to think he's losing his sanity after his family is seemingly murdered and one of the dead, his niece, calls him on the phone. Stars David Oyelowo and Shinelle Azoroh. (R)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Everyone's favorite teenage explorer (Isabela Moner) steers her friends on an adventure that calls for rescuing Dora's parents and solving a mystery involving a lost city of gold. (PG)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Officer Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) try and stop the evil work of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba). (PG-13)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged — Four teenagers dive into an underwater city and are shocked when they learn that they are faced with the deadliest shark species of all. Stars Sistine Rose Stallone and Nia Long. (PG-13)

The Goldfinch — After his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a young boy is taken in by a wealthy family. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, Sara Paulson, Luke Wilson, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Jacobson and Jeffrey Wright. (R)

Good Boys — Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay star in director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky's new film about three sixth-grade boys, who skip school and find surprises. (R)

Hustlers — Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer star in director Lorene Scafaria's new film, which presents several former strip club employees who vow to turn the tables on Wall Street clients. Also stars Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Madeline Brewer. (PG)

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. It's an unexpected phone call that brings back all of the violent, horrible memories for the unsuspecting individuals. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgard and James McAvoy. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. Features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyonce and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Luce — When a high school teacher threatens the all-star status of a student, the student's parents must cope with their idealized image of their adopted son. Stars Naomi Watts, Tim Roth, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jur., Andrea Bang, Omar Brunson, Christopher Mann and Marsha Stephanie Blake. (R)

Overcomer — Director/star Alex Kendrick's latest film follows a basketball coach named John Harrison. John finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. Co-stars Priscilla C. Shirer, Ben Davies and Elizabeth Becka. (PG)

Ready or Not — The wedding night of one bride (Samara Weaving) morphs into something unpredictable and sinister as she, at the hands of her future in-laws, is forced to participate in a horrifying game. Also stars Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max and his four-legged friends embark another journey in this animated film. (PG)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives in director Andre Ovredal's new horror-thriller. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Extended Cut) — Spider-Man meets more than one new foe. (PG-13)