Editor’s Note: Most of this article is from Topper Shutt’s WUSA9 via blog was originally published in 2015 and is republished today.

Are you a little afraid of Friday the 13th?

Do you not date checks on the 13th of a month ? Do you think that the number 13 is bad luck? You may have triskaidekaphobia: extreme superstition regarding the number 13.

We all know that many buildings skip the 13th floor and many cities do not even have 13th Street, although we do have a 13th Street in downtown D.C.

The Chinese and the Egyptians believe 13 to be a lucky number. Since there were thirteen at the Last Supper some feel it became unlucky then.

You add Friday to that and things really get unlucky. The crucifixion was on Friday. We can't forget Apollo 13, although the ending was a lucky one. Apollo 13 lifted off at 13:13 central time on April 4, 1970. If you add 4 (April) and 13 (the day) and 7(0) (for 1970) you get 13. Apollo 13 was launched from pad 39, a multiple of 13.

What do Napoleon, Mark Twain, and Franklin Roosevelt have in common ? That's right they are feared the number 13. FDR always made sure the number of guests for a luncheon or dinner party was never just 13.

I don't really fear the number but I do draw the line, so to speak at dating checks. I will not date a check the thirteenth of any month, Friday or not.

Every year has at least one Friday the 13th. In a 28-year calendar cycle there are four years with three of them.

Enjoy today, Friday the 13th; you can make it as superstitious as you want it to be.