Natural Dam and Van Buren native Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay took home a CMA award at this week's Country Music Awards. Mooney and Dan Smyers from Pennsylvania were named the Best Vocal Duo of the Year.

The duo joined Justin Bieber on stage at the CMA awards on Nov. 11.

Dan + Shay enlisted Bieber for the 2019 crossover hit "10,000 Hours," a sugar-y sweet love song that topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay chart, crossing into the top five on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

They performed the song, from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, together for the first time during the CMA Awards' broadcast Wednesday on ABC.

The group shared Wednesday on social media that the song reached 500 million streams on Spotify and 1.3 billion across all streaming platforms.

In an interview earlier this year with the Tennesean in Nashville, Mooney said the song "felt right" for the group and Bieber.

"All of us were kind of in that place where this song really resonates with all of us," Mooney said. "And the whole thing just kind of came together and was obviously meant to be."

Dan + Shay began in 2013 and since then have made large strides in the music industry. Of their nine singles; five have topped the Country Airplay chart and two have topped the Hot Country Songs chart. In addition to their own material, the group's members have also collaborated with musicians like Rascal Flatts, Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, and Kelly Clarkson.