Drop in Saturday for Mercy Hands-Only CPR Training between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Alma Fire Station No. 3, 1203 Collum Lane West. The free training for anyone age 15 and older will take only about 10 minutes and potentially save a life.

Hands-only CPR is without mouth-to-mouth breaths and is recommended for use by those who see a teen or an adult suddenly collapse at home, at work or in public. It has been shown to be as effective as conventional CPR. Chest compressions are good for the first few minutes someone is in cardiac arrest as remaining oxygen is pushed through the body to keep vital organs alive. It will buy time until someone with more skills can provide help.