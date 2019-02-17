Open Mic Night will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dewey’s Café at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Musicians, poets, and other talented folks are invited to perform at this fun and casual evening at the Café. Sign-up at the door; arrive early to ensure a spot on the list. Showcase your talent, or just come and listen … music or poetry does not have to be original work. Acoustic music only please.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479)783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.