Dyke, Andrews crowned UAFS Homecoming king, queen

Homecoming week festivities at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith were highlighted Saturday with the crowning of students Naythan Dyke and Mary Beth Andrews as 2018 Homecoming King and Queen.

Dyke, of Alma, represented Pi Kappa Phi and is the son of Gary and Jennifer Dyke. Dyke is a freshman criminal justice major at UAFS. Andrews, of West Fork, represented Delta Gamma and is the daughter of Stan and Kristi Andrews. Andrews is a senior dental hygiene major.

“I love everything about UAFS, and I’m so proud to represent my sorority, Delta Gamma, and my school as homecoming queen 2019,” Andrews says in a UAFS news release. “Anna Kate Serna was my princess in the Miss UAFS pageant freshman year, and it was even more special to have her give me my crown today.”

Crown bearers were Anna Kate and Caroline Serna of Fort Smith, daughters of UAFS Interim Chancellor Edward Serna and Lauren Serna of the UAFS Foundation.

Andrews and Dyke were crowned from a homecoming court of 10 nominated students, after students voted and candidates conducted interviews with a panel of judges.

Other queen candidates were Kendra Holmes of Springdale, representing Alpha Omicron Pi; Stephanie Long of Springdale, representing the Campus Activities Board; Savannah Page of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, representing the Residence Hall Association; and Amy Tan of Bronx, New York, representing Gamma Pi Beta.

King candidates were Jayden Gray of Fort Smith, representing the Campus Activities Board; Davin Chitwood of Fort Smith representing Kappa Sigma; Michael Lay of Pottsville representing Sigma Nu; and Luke Barber of Lavaca representing Kappa Alpha Order.

Oklahoma students visit state representative

State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, welcomed students from the Wister and the Howe & Spiro chapters of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America to the state Capitol on Feb. 12 as part of the FCCLA State Ensemble.

Students received citations for their achievements from Kiger. Two students Adonis Wilson of Spiro and Natalie Farrar of Howe were part of the ensemble and performed on the House floor.

Van Buren expands School Resource Officer program

The Van Buren School District welcomed six new school resource officers Feb. 19, making it the first time in the district’s history to have a full-time SRO on every campus, according to a VBSD news release. Previously, SROs have split their time between nearby campuses, limiting the number of hours they could be on-site at each school.

“Having a dedicated SRO at each school is a win for everyone,” VBSD Deputy Superintendent Brian Summerhill says in a news release. “Not only can officers now focus entirely on students and staff at one site, but they will have more time to engage with kids and provide important programming.”

SROs frequently give informative and entertaining presentations about topics ranging from cyber safety to smart trick-or-treating, the release notes. They often utilize fun props and their remote-control unit, “P.C.,” who flashes lights and talks with students on behalf of the police. At the holidays, the SROs help ensure local families have what they need by distributing food and picking out gifts through “Shop with a Cop.”

In preparation for their roles, Van Buren SROs underwent special training designed to help them on campus. The officers were also assigned new Dodge Chargers, featuring VBSD’s colors and mascot. The units are designed to demonstrate school pride and the partnership between the district and police department.

Schools win FFA competition at ATU-Ozark

Arkansas Tech University — Ozark Campus hosted the annual FFA Day practice competition earlier this month. Area high school chapters with teams competing in Agricultural Electrification and Agricultural Mechanics traveled to Ozark and competed in a variety of competitions.

Each division of the competition has two portions—a 50 question test, and a practical application.

Overall winner for Electrification was County Line High School, and Scranton High School won for Mechanics.

Pacyn Reams of County Line High School was named the high individual in Electrification. Paycn, a senior who will be graduating later this spring, is planning to attend Arkansas Tech University in pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science. As a four-year member of his school’s FFA program, he has attended ATU-Ozark’s practice competition each year.

Jackson Rogers of Scranton High School was the high individual in the Agricultural Mechanics. He is a Junior and has been involved with FFA for the past three years. He is planning to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arkansas Tech University. He also plans on studying at ATU-Ozark for his first two years of higher education, putting his scholarship to use.

Reams and Rogers each will receive a $500 scholarship to ATU-Ozark.

Names of Note

William Spells of Lavaca was named to the President's List at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge for the 2018 fall semester.

Carolina Barba of Fort Smith was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.