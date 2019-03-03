John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Friends of the Library: Meets at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest in Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

Citizens Climate Lobby of Fort Smith: Meets at 6 pm. Monday at First Christian Church DOC, 3501 Rogers Ave.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren. Call Todd Willey, (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meet at the same time and place; call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702.

Fort Smith Area Amateur Radio Club QRP Pizza Bash: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cavanaugh Pizza, 3111 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith. Call Mike Cole at (918) 427-1431.

Fort Smith Civil War Round Table: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Davis Room on the second floor of the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Larry Puckett at (479) 769-4738.

Step In Time dance class: Advanced Cha Cha dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Beginner Rumba lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or check the Facebook page for updates.

Fort City Daystar Riders Chapter CMA 378: Meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin, 5200 Towson Ave. (Second Monday only; Dickie Robertson, 651-3686 or cm80378@gmail.com)

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Members meet 7 p.m. Monday at Western Sizzlin, 5720 Rogers Ave. Call Louis or Pam Wofford at (479) 883-6146.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Toddler Tuesdays: Held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. For ages 18 months-4 years. Adult must attend with child. Call (479) 784-2787.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Miller Writers Group: Meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Call Scott at (479) 646-8859.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., suite 101. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 785-1232.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

River Valley Ale Raisers: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at GrowFresh Organics, 7709 Ellis St., Building 303, in Fort Smith.

Civil Air Patrol: Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: Members meet at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Coast Guard station, 3802 Grand Ave. Call (479) 785-4696.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Artist Demo: Meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: meets every at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Community Center at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

Lawbreakers and Peacemakers: Members meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Location varies. Call Kim Redo at (479) 670-3292.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Gore Scrap Happy Quilters: Members meet at 3 p.m. at the Gore Community Building with a potluck beginning at 5:15 p.m. Business meeting follows with a show and tell and a demo/program. Bring a project to work on or just visit.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave. in Sallisaw.

P.A.C.E (Police and Community Engagement): Meets at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 12112 Redwood Drive at Chaffee Crossing. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 783-6441.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Story Time for 18 months-4 years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

River Valley Community Action Network: Members meet at noon Friday at Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave. Call (479) 782-7837.

All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast: Hosted by the Belle Points Masonic Lodge at 8 a.m. Saturday at 6000 Zero St.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members host breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Members meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8845, 3005 Tilles Ave. Call Charles Hollibough at (479) 783-8394.

Mother Nature Reads: Participants gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for story time at Hobbs State Park, 20201 Arkansas 12 in Rogers. Stories are followed by hands-on nature craft activities. Call (479) 789-5000.

Military Order Purple Heart Post No. 587: Members meet at noon Saturday at Vietnam Veterans Building, 12112 Redwood Drive at Fort Chaffee. Call Jim Frye at (479) 639-2489.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

The Clubs and events calendar runs Sundays in the Times Record. Items must be submitted in writing five working days before publication to Clubs and Events, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.