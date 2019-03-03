Participants can make a Mardi Gras mask at the Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St., through March 9. Use your creativity and imagination to craft your own mask for the carnival celebration. All materials will be provided at this open-house DIY crafting program for all ages. Drop in anytime the library is open for this free activity.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 484-5650 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.