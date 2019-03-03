Tobymac, Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz and Ryan Stevenson will play part of their Hits Deep Tour at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Verizon Arena, 1 Verizon Arena Way in North Little Rock. Tickets range from $21 to $92.75 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at VerizonArena.com.

Visit Tobymac.com, JeremyCamp.com and JordanFeliz.com for information.

Diana Ross will play at 8 p.m. April 13 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock, 777 Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla. Tickets start at $89.50 and can be purchased by calling (918) 384-7625 and at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Visit the Diana Ross Facebook page for information.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band will play part of their Roll Me Away Final Tour at 8 p.m. May 4 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets range from $78 to $128 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com.

Visit BobSeger.com for information.

Pentatonix will play at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver St. in Tulsa. Tickets range from $32.50 to $132.50 and can be purchased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at BOKCenter.com.

Visit PTXofficial.com for information.

Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Canaan Smith and Hardy will play part of their Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour on June 13 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Ticket prices, show time and information will be announced at AmpTickets.com.

Visit FloridaGeorgiaLine.com, DanAndShay.com and MorganWallen.com for information.

Peter Frampton will play part of his Finale The Farewell Tour at 8 p.m. June 18 at the Joint inside the Tulsa Hard Rock, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa, Okla., and at 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Robinson Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham in Little Rock. Ticket prices for the 21-and-older show in Tulsa will be announced at HardRockCasinoTulsa.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages show in Little Rock will be announced at RobinsonCenterSecondAct.com.

Visit Frampton.com for information.



Delbert McClinton will play at 8:30 p.m. June 29 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Stubs.net. Those attending must be 18 or older.

Visit Delbert.com for information.

The Chainsmokers will play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas. Tickets range $49.50 and $129 and can be purhased by calling (800) 745-3000 and at AmericanAirlinesCenter.com.

Visit TheChainsmokers.com for information.