Gospel concert planned April 6 at Enterprise Freewill Baptist Church

The Hinson Family will perform Christian music for an all-ages concert at 6 p.m. April 6 at Enterprise Freewill Baptist Church, 5211 Arkansas 252 in Lavaca. A love offering will be accepted to support the group.

Call (479) 719-1449, eamil info@TheHinsonFamily.com or visit TheHinsonFamily.com for information.

Evangel Temple sets annual Grocery Giveaway

Evangel Temple, 1110 S. 12th St. in Fort Smith, will host its 27th annual Grocery Giveaway at 9:30 a.m. April 7 in the gym. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and no paperwork or ID is required. Church members will hand out 500 sacks of nonperishable food, one bag per family.

The event will be in the Fellowship Hall building next to Baptist Health Hospital.

For information, call the church office at (479) 782-9121.

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church plans Sunday evening service

Roger Mattox will preach beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church, 15519 Hill St. in Cameron. All are welcome.

For information, call (918) 721-4302.

Central Presbyterian rummage sale set Saturday

Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, will hold a rummage sale to raise funds for its covenant family in Nicaragua. The sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include kitchen, Christmas, luggage, blankets, furniture, small appliances, toys, etc. They will not be selling any clothes or books. Cash only. Enter the church through the west parking lot only.

For information, call (479) 783-8966.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.