On April 15, adults and seniors can relax during Stress Awareness Month at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. To help de-stress your life, the library will host a free De-Stress Fest, a morning of activities including five-minute massages, yoga, DIY bath bombs, stress balls, essential oil necklace diffusers and other stress-free activities. Everything is provided and free of charge. The event will be 9:30-11:30 a.m.

In honor of tax day April 15, the library will provide free po’ boy sandwiches beginning at 10:30 a.m. Chips and a drink are included. Everything is available while supplies last.

For information, call (479) 474-6045.