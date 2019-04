The Lights, Camera, Action! A Creative Storytime event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The free, family friendly event allows attendees to explore literature through creative drama with Community School of the Arts instructor Shannon Stoddard. The program features the books, "The Rainbow Fish" and "Rub-a-Dub Sub."

Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.