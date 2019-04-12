It's rare that one can see two country music legends on the same stage in Fort Smith, yet that opportunity is just around the corner.

The third annual Best Night of the Year/Urban Cowboy Reunion Concert fundraiser will feature dinner, drinks, a mechanical bull and a silent auction, as well musical performances by "Urban Cowboy" stars Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee from 7-11 p.m. April 26 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. The event benefits the Good Samaritan Clinic and will be an evening full of smiles, laughter and more, said Patti Kimbrough, executive director for the clinic.

"I saw Mickey Gilley and Johnny together in Branson in November, and I was blown away," she said. "Mickey Gilley has 17 No. 1 hits, and when the two perform, it will be hit after hit after hit."

Gilley and Lee appeared in the popular film "Urban Cowboy," which was released in 1980 and starred John Travolta, Debra Winger and Scott Glenn. Gilley and Lee also had their music featured in the movie.

"For our Best Night of the Year, we will have Johnny Lee come out first and perform, and then Mickey will come out and he will do his set," Kimbrough said. "Both will then come out later and perform together. They'll do their 'Urban Cowboy' material, so it will be great to see and hear."

Those attending also can feast on a barbecue meal served by Art's BBQ, she said.

"Art's BBQ has a long-term connection with the Good Samaritan Clinic, so we are excited about their involvement with the Best Night of the Year," Kimbrough said.

This year's auction will provide a "refreshing" angle for anyone who wants a chance at winning a variety of items, she said.

"We decided to put all of our auction items into a silent auction for this, which is something different; we're trying to think outside of the box this year," Kimbrough said. "People love to visit and they love a great experience, so we wanted to put all of the auction items together. We want people to enjoy their night."

Also new will be the presence of a mechanical bull, which will help emphasize the fundraiser's laid-back, "Urban Cowboy" theme, said Tim Hearn, a board member for the Good Samaritan Clinic.

"This event will be the largest so far," he said. "The Good Samaritan Clinic has served our community for many years, serving those who otherwise couldn't afford health care. The Good Samaritan Clinic makes health care accessible and affordable.

"We have a dedicated group of employees and volunteers from our community committed to serving," Hearn added. "I am so honored to be a part of this organization's board."

A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit since the summer of 2003, the Good Samaritan Clinic provides affordable, on-site medical services for the uninsured, under-insured, the elderly, the homeless and children in need. The clinic cares for the whole person by providing not only medical care but also offering counseling, health education and preventative care, states the clinic's website.

"Through the generous donations of others, we provide a local avenue of creating change, providing a chance for those who just need a hand-up and make the health of all a priority," the site states.

The clinic has served "nearly 16,000 patients" over the past 16 years, Kimbrough said.

"We still see new patients every day; we doubled the amount of new patients in March alone," she said. "Legislation changed in January that no longer penalizes people for not having insurance. Fortunately, people have a place like the Good Samaritan Clinic to come and receive a continuation of care.

"Over 70 percent of the people we help have some form of diabetes and hypertension, and that can be expensive for people and taxing on the hospitals themselves," Kimbrough added. "It's a constant reminder that we are a local nonprofit that solely survives via the community. We don't get federal or state funding. We rely on the community's giving, and 100 percent of that stays local."

Tickets for the Best Night of the Year event are $100 and can be purchased at GoodSamaritanFS.com. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $800. Those seeking information on sponsorships or other information can email wendy@goodsamaritanclinic.net or visit the Good Samaritan Clinic Facebook page.

"I'm so excited about this year's event," said Sonya Hall, board president for the clinic. "I think the Best Night of the Year will bring back a lot of memories and bring a lot of fun for those who will attend.

"And I'm also excited about the future of the Good Samaritan Clinic," she added. "We have really good things happening at the clinic."

Kimbrough echoed Hall's enthusiasm.

"It really is going to be an action-packed night, and it will show that the Good Samaritan Clinic has helped make Fort Smith a better place to work, live and play," Kimbrough said. "Here at the Good Samaritan Clinic, we don't look away from people across the street. We dig deep down and we help that person in need."