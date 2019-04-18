The Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St., will host DIY Superhero Art from April 22-27. Get ready for the release of Marvel’s "Avengers: Endgame" with this free activity for all ages. This drop-in "Do It Yourself" program will allow participants to use their creativity to create their own superhero art using optional stencils or tracing paper. Superhero graphic art coloring will also be available.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call 479-484-5650 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.