The Fort Smith Little Theatre will host auditions for its production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" at 7 p.m. Monday at the theater, 401 N. Sixth St. Call-backs will take place Tuesday. The cast calls for 13 males ages 20-65 and four females ages 20-55. The show will be staged June 6-15 and will be directed by Summer Robinson.

The theater group also will host auditions for its musical, "Diseny's Beauty and the Beast," at 7 p.m. May 20-21 at Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave. Call-backs for this show will be scheduled at a later date.

Call (479) 783-2966 or visit FSLT.org for information.