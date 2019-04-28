John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Members meet at 7 a.m. Monday at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Step In Time dance class: Advanced swing dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Beginner swing lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072 or check the Facebook page for updates.

Cedarville Community Center Quilters: Members meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Ladies Bible Study: Meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at West-Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road. Call (479) 452-1240.

Toddler Tuesdays: Held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. For ages 18 months-4 years. Adult must attend with child. Call (479) 784-2787.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

Fort Smith Southside Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Western Sizzlin’, 5200 Towson Ave. Call Roy Walker at (479) 926-1343.

Noon Lions Club: Members meet at noon Tuesday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Marty Houston at (479) 414-8649.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., suite 101. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Poteau Evening Lions Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carl Albert State College Student Union in Poteau.

Civil Air Patrol: Cadets meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Building 1A at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Bingo: Meets 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 10203 Columbus Acres Road. Call Jayne at (479) 208-3108.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Contact daveo16@cox.et or (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Members meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Free meal and food pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive in Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio: Artist Demo: Meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: meets every at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alma Church of Christ. For information, contact Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Furr’s Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Members meet at noon Wednesday at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Community Center at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Western Sizzlin’ in Poteau.

Millie's Line Dance classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person.

Lawbreakers and Peacemakers: Members meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Location varies. Call Kim Redo at (479) 670-3292.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Members meet at 7 a.m. Thursday at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Meets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon Thursday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Members meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Gore Scrap Happy Quilters: Members meet at 3 p.m. at the Gore Community Building with a potluck beginning at 5:15 p.m. Business meeting follows with a show and tell and a demo/program. Bring a project to work on or just visit.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave. in Sallisaw.

P.A.C.E (Police and Community Engagement): Meets at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Members meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 12112 Redwood Drive at Chaffee Crossing. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 652-3608.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Members meet at 7 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Story Time for 18 months-4 years: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon Friday at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon Friday at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Yarn and Needle Club: Meets at 1 p.m. Friday at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 Northwest in Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600.

WOMP: Weapons of Mass Production: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Shunammite House, 923 S. 26th St. Call Christ for the World International Church at (479) 649-5970.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary: Members host breakfast 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

RAM Saturdays: Meets noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Fellowship Singing: Meets at 5 p.m. Saturday for a covered dish meal followed by singing at 6 p.m. at God’s Harvest Pentecostal Tabernacle, 325 Ray Lane in Alma.

The Clubs and events calendar runs Sundays in the Times Record. Items must be submitted in writing five working days before publication to Clubs and Events, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.