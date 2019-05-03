Mama never in her life worried about filing a tax return, although she was gainfully employed during parts of her life. Without a high school diploma, she passed the state teacher exam and taught several terms at Keener, Boles and Parks. Soon after marriage, for a short time she and Papa Luke ran a small cafe on Main Street in Waldron, and during World War II she worked in a grocery store in Chula Vista, California. After returning home to Parks, her work was helping her daughter and son-in-law (my mother and father) on a small farm, raising a large vegetable garden and preserving the harvest and caring for my sister and me while Mother attended college to become a teacher.

Mama worked hard her entire life; however, she earned very little money. In some of her keepsake boxes left at the time of her death, I discovered the small notebook advertising W.E. Garrett & Sons Sweet Mild Snuff, in which she recorded income from and expenditures for raising eggs, chickens and a few cattle. I must make one thing perfectly clear. Mama did not dip snuff or use any other form of tobacco — Heaven forbid! I can still hear her emphatic declaration that she could not stand the nasty stuff.

I recall Mama discussing Social Security. She explained that she was able to count her meager farm income to earn "enough quarters" to draw a monthly check, and when her first arrived in the mailbox, her enthusiasm assured me we were now walking in high cotton. Mama drew 20-odd dollars each month and it was amazing how far she stretched every single one.

As I consider the simplicity of Mama's financial affairs, I yearn to return to a time when my birthday month was unencumbered by Tax Day. I remember that Mother and Daddy kept all of their farm income income and expense records in a brown paper Buddy Gray Grocery bag until tax filing time, when Mother took it to a tax preparer in Waldron. I never sensed stress in their relationship with the Internal Revenue Service. Oh my! If only I could say the same about my relationship with the IRS. Before marriage, I taught two years. Honestly, I do not remember filing a tax return for those years. Maybe I did. Maybe I didn't. That's been 50 years. Surely I have escaped repercussion from the IRS.

Be assured that I have filed a tax return every year since and that utterly horrifying describes my sense of the IRS. Each year from January 1 through April 15 a great black menacing cloud hovered over, stalking my every move, ever waiting to audit me and send me to jail. The first year I began participating in the annual scourge of Tax Day, Genelle, my dear friend and co-valedictorian from Waldron High School, coached me through the simple 1040ez. I trusted her completely because she knew accounting like I knew hamming it up on stage. I was not surprised when she became comptroller of the local college.

For the next 36 years, through blood, sweat and tears, I learned enough to file my own tax return. It never occurred to me that I too could take my brown paper bag to a tax preparer. Finally I saw the light. Exhausted after Mother died in January 2012, I took that bag to the tax girl she had used in Waldron. I say "girl" because to Mother and me, she was a girl. She was Sherry, a few years younger than I, a sweet student always wearing a cheerful smile. Sherry made Tax Day painless. Why, she tackled my records like a chicken on a June bug and we relished recounting times gone by. As Daddy would have said, "She made tax preparation as easy as falling off a log." I wish you could see her smile and hear her sunny voice.

Sherry works primarily for the city of Waldron. This April during our annual get-together, she mentioned that she had been to the old school campus, which is becoming a city park since the school relocated west of Highway 71, and that during the process, the city has preserved many of the Senior Walks. These days when an activity feels important, I am becoming better at seizing the moment to follow that feeling. Consequently, I left Sherry's office, turned right on Church Street, headed west a few blocks, parked in front of the New Gym built in 1960 after the Old Gym burned in 1958 and purposefully crossed the street to the Waldron Bulldog mascot still guarding the entrance to my beloved Waldron High. The modern white brick building built in 1950 was demolished along with most of the other buildings on the campus I attended. It is gone but the mascot remains to welcome us graduates who return to stroll down memory lane.

Today I returned to see if my Senior Walk had survived the demolition of buildings, forces of nature and the change from school campus to city park. As I studied the mascot's position in relation to the surviving wide expanse of cement that had led to the front entrance, I could picture the location of the class of 1965 Senior Walk straight out the cafeteria's back door. Knowing that the cafeteria had been down the hall to the right of the entrance, it was easy to determine the cafeteria's former location and I soon saw the stretch of walk just as I had envisioned. My heart stopped as I suddenly flashed back in time and place.

Seeing and touching my name Louise Owens on a cement walk that had endured 54 years impacted me powerfully. Strangely, it made me realize that I still think of myself as that school girl. I still walk and talk and giggle with friends, try hard to do my best, hopefully anticipate tomorrow, enjoy field trips, and believe in love.

I'm glad I had to file a 2018 tax return. If not, never could Mother's tax girl have mentioned Senior Walks. I would not have revisited my school days to discover that although 54 years have passed, I am still that school girl whose name is on the 1965 Senior Walk at Waldron High. I intend to remain the girl for a very long time.

Thanks, Sherry. Keep smiling. See you next year.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.